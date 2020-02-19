Cricketer Yuvraj Singh and wife Hazel Keech to star in a web series

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is set to make his debut in a web series alongside his wife Hazel Keech. The project will be led by his brother Zoravar Singh and his mother Shabnam Singh will also be a part of it. The web series is being backed by Assam-based Dream House Productionz.

''The world will get to see the real Yuvraj Singh and Zoravar Singh. The central character of the web series is focused on my younger son Zoravar and as a mother, I am proud of both my sons and daughter-in-law," Shabnam Singh said at the press conference.

''It is an honour to make the web series featuring former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his brother Zoravar Singh. Our mission is to identify, groom and provide a platform to the young talents of Assam who will continue to strengthen the vision of T Series Stage Works Academy and Dream House Production," Nita Sarma said.

Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey writer Vipin Uniyal is also part of the project. Nita Sarma said that some other Bollywood actors are also expected to become a part of the project.

