Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s drama to be about immigration

It is final. Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have been holding their breath to know which film he will sign next. His last release was Aanand L Rai’s Zero in December 2018. Thereafter, SRK has resolutely refused to sign any other film until he was absolutely sure.

That moment has finally arrived. Shah Rukh Khan has given his final nod to Rajkumar Hirani’s next which will be a dramatic departure for both the superstar Khan and the superstar-director. Many years ago, SRK was offered Hirani’s Munna Bhai. But they are working together for the first time now.

In a notable departure, Hirani moves away from his co-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra for this Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

Says a source close to the development, “Rajkumar Hirani Productions and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment will co-produce the SRK starrer. Hirani’s regular writer Parijat Joshi will script the film which is about immigration. It will be a light-hearted film. But would have a deep dramatic core to it. Most importantly, it is something Shah Rukh has not done before.”

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan reveals the names of THESE two Oscar winning films that inspired him to make great cinema

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results