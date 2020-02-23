John Abraham poses shirtless in just a towel for Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar shoot

John Abraham has been a heartthrob because of his killer looks and not to mention those dimples. He has always been a fitness enthusiast who has managed to make a lot of girls fall head-over-heels in love with him. For Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar shoot, John Abraham recreated his famous scene from Dostana with a towel.

The actor was seen posing shirtless, flaunting his abs in just a towel and we can’t take our eyes off him. Photographer Dabboo Ratnani has completed 25 years in the industry, making this shoot really special for the celebs as well. He took to his Instagram to share the picture with the caption, “Thank you Dabboo for this one !!! @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani”.

Take a look at the picture.

On the professional front, John Abraham will next be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2, Mumbai Saga, and Attack.

