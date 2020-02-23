John Abraham poses shirtless in just a towel for Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar shoot

John Abraham has been a heartthrob because of his killer looks and not to mention those dimples. He has always been a fitness enthusiast who has managed to make a lot of girls fall head-over-heels in love with him. For Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar shoot, John Abraham recreated his famous scene from Dostana with a towel.
Take a look at the picture.
On the professional front, John Abraham will next be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2, Mumbai Saga, and Attack.
