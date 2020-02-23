Katrina Kaif talks about her experience of working with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty in Sooryavanshi

Katrina Kaif is all set to star in Rohit Shetty’s cop film, Sooryavanshi. The film will reunite Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar on-screen and has been quite the talk of the town since its announcement. Katrina will be seen playing the role of a doctor while Akshay Kumar will obviously play the role of Veer Sooryavanshi, the hero cop.
We can’t wait to see Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif create magic on screen with Sooryavanshi!
