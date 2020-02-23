Katrina Kaif talks about her experience of working with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty in Sooryavanshi

Katrina Kaif is all set to star in Rohit Shetty’s cop film, Sooryavanshi. The film will reunite Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar on-screen and has been quite the talk of the town since its announcement. Katrina will be seen playing the role of a doctor while Akshay Kumar will obviously play the role of Veer Sooryavanshi, the hero cop.

Speaking about her experience of working with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty, Katrina says that they had a good time on the set. She also says that the combination of working with Akshay and Rohit was amazing and there was a lot of warmth on the sets. There have been reports mentioning that the trailer of Sooryavanshi will release on March 2 and the film’s release date has also been preponed by a couple of days.

We can’t wait to see Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif create magic on screen with Sooryavanshi!

Also Read: BREAKING: Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi PREPONED; to now release on March 25

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results