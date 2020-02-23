Bhumi Pednekar grooves to the tunes of ‘Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare’ from Pati Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday

It was time for celebrations for Bhumi Pednekar after several successes! The actress threw a party on Friday night which saw the presence of her industry friends. Bhumi’s childhood friends were also there and they along with Bhumi brought the house down during the celebrations. Bhumi’s sister Samiksha was also the perfect host along with Bhumi and she looked like a stunner in a black ensemble.

Ananya Panday shared some videos on her Instagram stories where she and Bhumi were dancing to the tunes of 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare' from Pati Patni Aur Woh. She flaunted her glow in the dark pants that we thought were fiery. She captioned the video, "My best girl and best host! Even though she never remembers the hook step of our song @bhumipednekar."

Among the prominent faces, we saw Ayushmann Khurrana – her friend and co-star with whom she has delivered a hattrick of hits (Dum Laga ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Bala) and his wife Tahira Kashyap, Karan Johar – her Takht director and one of her most important mentors, Manish Malhotra, Mudassar Aziz – her Pati, Patni Aur Woh director, Ananya Pandey – her Pati, Patni Aur Woh co-star, Ishaan Khattar, Huma Qureshi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Saqib Salim, Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik and Hitesh Kewalya came to her pad to celebrate.

