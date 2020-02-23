Nushrat Bharucha is saree-clad scintillating diva on the cover of Wedding Affair

Nushrat Bharucha has been ruling the drop-dead gorgeous category with her sartorial choices. Be it at events, red carpets or even photoshoots, she is only emerging as the ultimate fashion goddess and her scintillatingly sultry, never seen before ethnic avatar on her latest magazine cover is proof of that.
Nushrat, who has featured on the February-March issue of Wedding Affair magazine, has made ethnic look sexy. In fact, you won’t be able to get your eyes off the sari-clad Nushrat Bharucha. This cover is not the first time when the Dream Girl actress has left us jaw dropped, in the past too Nushrat has made some amazing style statements and has even been a trendsetter.
Talking about the latest magazine cover and photoshoot, Nushrat is acing her ethnic looks and how. From wearing the sari in quite a distinct way of looking sharp in lehengas, Nushrat totally stands out looking dreamy.
