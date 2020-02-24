Sonam Kapoor calls Taapsee Pannu ‘clutter breaker’, Thappad actress responds

In the last couple of years, Indian film industry actresses have voiced their opinions on politics, pay disparity, sexism, and harassment among other prevailing issues! These days, Sonam Kapoor, who was always vocal about her opinions on certain issues, has been making sure to use her voice and put forward her take on various topics. The actress recently praised Thappad actress Taapsee Pannu and called her a ‘clutter breaker’.

“I really like @taapsee she’s quite a clutter breaker,” Sonam Kapoor wrote on Twitter. To this, Taapsee responded by saying, “Thank you so much Sonam! So sweet of you. Big hug. It takes all of us to break the clutter we have been stuck in for years.”

Thank you so much Sonam ! So sweet of you. Big hug. It takes all of us to break the clutter we have been stuck in for years. ❤️????

— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 23, 2020

Taapsee Pannu, on the work front, has been traditionally been part of films that have broken stereotypes. Last year, she starred in Badla, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh. As of now, the actress is promoting Thappad that highlights domestic violence. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film is releasing on February 28, 2020.

