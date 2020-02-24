Neha Sharma is looking for her Insta-husband! Watch video

Many of Neha Sharma's fans drool over the gorgeous pictures that she puts up on her social media accounts. But a woman would know what a struggle it is, to get those perfect clicks done. Neha, who will be next seen in the Punjabi film Ik Sandhu Hunda Si alongside Gippy Grewal, recently sat with Bollywood Hungama for an exclusive chat ahead of her Punjabi debut.

It was then that she also introduced us to this interesting term called 'Insta-husband'! We asked her who clicks her wonderful pictures. "Most of them are selfies because I don't have a boyfriend. Otherwise I would have an Insta-husband," the actor answered. "If she wants a boyfriend at all, it would be because she wants her pictures clicked. If anyone is interested, please remember that you need to know how to click photos," Gippy, who was also a part of the conversation, teased.

What really is an Insta-husband, though? "He (the man in Neha's life) should be a good Insta-husband. My elder sister is my Insta-husband. Whenever I go to America, she clicks so many pictures of me, and then whenever I put them up, everybody is like, nice pictures! You need someone to click those pictures, right? So it's very important to find a man who can do that for you," she smirked.

Potential Insta-husbands, are you listening?

