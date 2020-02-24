Hrithik Roshan slams a professor on Twitter for bullying a student with speech disorder

A lot of you would know that actor Hrithik Roshan suffered from immense stammering as a child. The issue stayed well in his adulthood too, which he overcame with commendable efforts, hard work and speech therapy. Hrithik, who has opened up about his struggle time and again, has slammed a professor who was accused of treating a stammering student insensitively.

A Twitter user named Marium Zulfiqar, took to Twitter to claim that her cousin brother, who was born with speech disability, was bullied by a professor in front of the class and suggested to leave the classes. The user added that her brother, deeply affected, was refusing to come out of his room ever since. "HOW CAN SOMEONE SAY THAT TO SOMEONE WITH INBORN DISABILITY??," she wondered. An angry Hrithik responded to this on Twitter.

Please tell your cousin that that professor and his judgement both are irrelevant. Stuttering should never hold him back from dreaming BIG ! Tell him it’s NOT his fault and it’s NOT something he needs to be ashamed of. People who shame him are no better than brainless monkeys. https://t.co/BDQp9PArag

— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 23, 2020

"Please tell your cousin that that professor and his judgement both are irrelevant. Stuttering should never hold him back from dreaming BIG ! Tell him it’s NOT his fault and it’s NOT something he needs to be ashamed of. People who shame him are no better than brainless monkeys," he wrote. Since he is someone who has braved speech disorder in real life and made his mark in a profession where talking is an art, his statement has certainly earned a lot of applause from his fans!

In another tweet, Marium revealed that the professor had apologised to her brother, and thanked everyone for the warmth and support.

