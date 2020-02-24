Rishi Kapoor says he is fed up with new crop of directors sitting close to the monitor; Shekhar Kapur agrees

Actor Rishi Kapoor pulled one more interesting picture from his archive and posted it on Twitter. This time the actor had a piece of advice for the directors of today along with the picture.

Sharing a black and white BTS picture from the sets of Shammi Kapoor starrer Teesri Manzil wherein director Vijay Anand is seen taking a close look at the lead actor's expressions from close proximity. Rishi writes that he is fed up with the new crop of directors who toy around with the 'monitor', as opposed to watching their actors in close proximity.

Sharing the picture he wrote, "For today’s directors. This is where you should be seeing your actor perform in close proximity, not in front of a monitor. Fed up fighting with the new crop who are so happy to be playing with the new toy. That’s for the DOP.

— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 22, 2020

​Mr. India director Shekhar Kapur completely agreed to Rishi Kapoor's tweet. Retweeting the post, he wrote, "Well said, @chintskap ! I hate the video monitor and keep it as far away from the action as possible. Never look through it, nor allow my actors to do so. It’s a lazy way to make a movie. Unless you are doing complex VFX shots..”

— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 22, 2020

Meanwhile, commenting on the post filmmaker Kunal Kohli wrote, “I sit as close to the Movie camera only way I can actually see my actors perform. I guess the ones who sit on the monitor are keen on how the shot is looking, rather than what’s being said in the shot.”

— kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) February 23, 2020

