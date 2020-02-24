Aamir Khan urges Chinese fans to take precautions amid Coronavirus outbreak

Superstar Aamir Khan, who has become a household name in China as his films have been successful in the country, has expressed concern over the Coronavirus outbreak. It has claimed over 2,300 lives.

"I have been in touch with a few of my friends and I have been following this tragedy with a lot of pain in my heart. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost somebody close," Aamir Khan said in a video and urged his fans to take precautions.

"I know that these are very difficult times. I am sure the administration is doing all that they can to bring back things to control and back to normal and the best that we can do at this time is to take care, take precautions, and follow the instructions of the administration and help them to help us," Khan said.

"I hope and pray that things get back to normal very soon in China. My thoughts and my prayers are with you in this time of crisis. Sending you all my love, take care, be safe, be healthy," Aamir concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan is currently working on Laal Singh Chaddha which is an Indian adaptation of Forrest Gump. It is releasing during Christmas.

ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan shoot romantic song in Punjab

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results