Malang director Mohit Suri says adults who get influenced by violence are responsible for the consequences

Filmmaker Mohit Suri's recent release Malang is a fictional story about a man Advait who embarks on a killing spree one Christmas night. In an interview with a news portal, the filmmaker said that he is not interested in making violent films for the sake of it and that there is a reason for violence in Malang.

Talking about where does one draw one's own line when it comes to peddling violence as entertainment, the director said that he is not intellectually superior to tell people how to live their life. He further said that it is an adult film and so it caters to an audience that has the right to choose to marry or choose to elect their Prime Minister and at the same time decide whether they want to take the substance or be violent.

Mohit Suri further said that every story has its own demand. He said that Malang is a thriller talking about killing people overnight and hence he had to show violence. The Aashiqui 2 director said that as an adult you have the choice to watch or not watch the film or decide to act upon it. He said that as an adult if you decide to watch it and get influenced by it and act upon it then you are responsible for the consequences.

Taking the example of the blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning, Mohit said that the film was violent. He said that in the climax Prabhas is seen walking with the neck of a person. He said that it was overlooked as it was mythology. HE further said that only an elite section has politicized all these things and that the common public does not look at the film in that manner.

