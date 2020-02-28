Esha Gupta raises the mercury levels as she poses in a white bikini

Blame Esha Gupta for raising the heat everywhere! The actress proudly possesses a perfect bod, and does not shy away from flaunting that. Her Instagram handle is full of drool-worthy pictures from her work days and leisure trips, and fans can't take their eyes off her!

Latest, Esha shared a mirror selfie of herself, sporting a white bikini wherein she manages to look absolutely sensuous. "It rained on my parade(literally)," she wrote. That did help our mid-week blues! Among the ones who adored her in the comments section, one was Tahira Kashyap. "Woaaahhhx1000,' she wrote. Check out the post below.

View this post on Instagram

It rained on my parade(literally ☔️)

A post shared by Esha Gupta???? (@egupta) on Feb 26, 2020 at 11:54pm PST

Esha recently travelled to Dubai to attend a yoga festival. She also had a great time traveling around UAE! On her feed, she also gave glimpses from her trip.

The actor will be next seen in the romantic comedy Desi Magic, also starring Ameesha Patel, Zayed Khan and Sahil Shroff. The film has been in the making for a few years now. We hear Esha is also a part of Hera Pheri 3.

