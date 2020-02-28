Halsey goes topless and make-up free in this steamy photo, enjoys stress-reducing geothermal spa

American singer Halsey currently on her 'Manic' world tour. Taking a break from her busy schedule, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter took a trip to Reykjavík in Iceland for the stress-reducing geothermal spa.

Showcasing her make-up look and freckles in a photo, Halsey is seen taking a dip in the pool, topless. In a series of photos and video, she is seen showing her tattoos including that of an anchor, number on her thigh, a horseshoe on her upper arm, banner, heart, initial on her foot, knife, flower, and rose on her shoulder. Having a towel wrapped around her head, she was using one of the Instagram filters in the video.

View this post on Instagram

????????????

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Feb 26, 2020 at 3:50am PST

On the work front, Halsey dropped her third full-length album 'Manic' on January 17. It has become the first record of 2020 to receive platinum certification, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

ALSO READ: Halsey’s birthday message for her ‘darling’ Evan Peters is romantic

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results