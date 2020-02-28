Halsey goes topless and make-up free in this steamy photo, enjoys stress-reducing geothermal spa

American singer Halsey currently on her 'Manic' world tour. Taking a break from her busy schedule, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter took a trip to Reykjavík in Iceland for the stress-reducing geothermal spa.
Showcasing her make-up look and freckles in a photo, Halsey is seen taking a dip in the pool, topless. In a series of photos and video, she is seen showing her tattoos including that of an anchor, number on her thigh, a horseshoe on her upper arm, banner, heart, initial on her foot, knife, flower, and rose on her shoulder. Having a towel wrapped around her head, she was using one of the Instagram filters in the video.
