Kartik Aaryan reacts to cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues dancing to ‘Haan Main Galat’ with security guard at Women’s T20 World Cup

Kartik Aaryan has a huge fan following and fans enjoying dancing to his peppy tracks. The actor, who is currently shooting in Rajasthan for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, was left surprised today when Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues was seen dancing to his and Sara Ali Khan's song 'Haan Main Galat' from recently released Love Aaj Kal.

Ahead of Women's T20 World Cup match against New Zealand on Thursday, Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues and off-duty guard was seen dancing to the song. The video was shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their social media pages. "Yes, Jemimah Rodrigues! Busting moves with an off-duty security guard at the T20 World Cup," the post read.

Kartik shared the same video and wrote, "My favourite cricketer aces 'Haan Main Galat'. Bring the cup home, Jemi and by popular demand also bring security ji to Bollywood." Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, released on February 14, 2020.

My favourite cricketer aces #HaanMainGalat !! Bring the cup home Jemi ???? ???? And by popular demand also bring Security Ji to bollywood ????????

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in two films this year – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2.

