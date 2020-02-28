Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani shoot for the climax of their Eid 2020 release

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb is one of the most awaited films of 2020. The actors are currently on the last leg of their shooting schedule. The first look of Akshay was unveiled last year as he was sporting a saree standing next to a goddess idol. The actor will be playing the role of a transgender.

Recently, a few boomerang videos have surfaced online and it looks like the team is currently filming the climax scene. It looked like they were shooting at the graveyard.

From the Sets of #LaxmmiBomb

Climax/Final Portion Shooting in Mumbai…????????@akshaykumar @advani_kiara @offl_Lawrence pic.twitter.com/yRGX5YNRVI

— Mᴜᴋᴇꜱʜ Yᴀᴅᴀᴠ???? ˢᵒᵒʳʸᵃᵛᵃⁿˢʰᶦ (@mukesh_akkian) February 26, 2020

Recently, director Raghava Lawrence shared a picture with Akshay Kumar and wrote, “From Lakshmi bomb song shoot, I’m happy and proud to be working with the most hardworking, time punctual and down to earth Akshay Kumar sir and beyond all that a good human being.”

From Lakshmi bomb song shoot, I’m happy and proud to be working with the most hardworking , time punctual and down to earth Akshay Kumar sir and beyond all that a good human being. pic.twitter.com/LQMkmR00RW

— Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) February 11, 2020

Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of Telugu film Kanchana. It is releasing on Eid 2020 and will face off Salman Khan’s Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar and Ekta Kapoor reunite for an action comedy

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results