The Invisible Man Is No Match For Elizabeth Moss

How great is it that the star of the new Invisible Man movie is a WOMAN in this updated version? And it’s SO timely – Elisabeth Moss plays a woman tormented by her sociopathic but brilliant and abusive ex-boyfriend. He’s an inventor who fakes his own death and leaves her his fortune so he can stalk her and manipulate her life when he is invisible. Of course no one believes her appalling stories. The film already has good reviews and is not only Time’s Up relevant but really scary.

