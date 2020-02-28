The Inevitability Of Designer Face Masks

Face the facts – society is headed in this direction: face masks will become a necessity if you plan to leave the house, and they might as well look good while they are saving your life. Fendi already had this silk mask on the market for $270 long before the Coronavirus struck, so they are a step ahead. Off-white has a rather plain black mask available for $98. All these manufacturers need to do is update their masks with powerful germ filtering lining material. Fashion Week in Milan ended badly due to the encroaching virus. We can imagine many designers up all night preparing fabulous face masks for Paris Fashion Week…

