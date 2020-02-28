Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan kick off final schedule, Alia Bhatt to join soon

The much delayed and highly awaited film Brahmastra is currently on its last schedule. Earlier this week, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor kicked off the final schedule in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt is expected to join them soon.

If the reports are anything to go by, the makers have recreated parts of Himachal Pradesh in Mumbai. The duo was shooting with a huge setup and a green screen. Ranbir's character Shiva and his mentor played by Mr. Bachchan were shooting pivotal scenes that will be worked on with visual effects. On February 25, the team of Brahmastra completed 170 days of shooting. In another 20 days, they'll wrap up the project.

A day ago, Big B shared a couple of photos with Ranbir Kapoor as they kicked off the schedule as early as 6am. "work starts early .. like 6 am .. rehearsing, blocking and then shooting it .. with one of my favourites ❤️????..I need 4 of those????s to keep up with his enormous talent," he wrote on Instagram.

… at work with one of my favourites, RANBIR .. ❤️???? … I need 4 to keep up with his enormous talent

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna among others. It is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

