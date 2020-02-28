Yami Gautam buys her first home in Chandigarh

Yami Gautam is reeling from the high of a dream run with two of the biggest hits of 2019 – Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bala to her credit. Riding on the success of these blockbusters, the actress is onto endeavours other than movies in 2020. Most recently, she bought her first house in Chandigarh and has taken the reins of an organic farming enterprise in her home state, Himachal Pradesh.

Says a source, "Yami had always wanted a house in the North because her family resides there. It will be Yami's first home that she will be frequenting when she gets some time off to unwind."

On the work front, Yami Gautam is currently shooting for Ginny Weds Sunny alongside Vikrant Massey. The film is directed by Puneet Khanna who is a debutant and produced by Vinod Bachchan. It will be produced under the banner of Soundarya Productions.

