Vicky Kaushal on working with Ranveer Singh in Takht – “It’s going to be a bit difficult to play warring brothers”

After the release of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Vicky Kaushal dives into the prep of his first period drama Takht that will be helmed by Karan Johar. In a major casting coup, the film stars an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar among others.

In an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, Vicky Kaushal said that he will soon begin the workshops and reading session with the team of Takht. Starring in his first period and speaking of his excitement, the actor says, “This is definitely off my bucket list since I have wanted to do a period drama. Karan Johar is helming the film. Then, there’s Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar – it’s a great ensemble. I am very excited to be a part of this project since I have never worked with any of them before besides Bhumi since she has done a cameo in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.”

Takht will also mark the first time the actor will share screen space with many stars. Talking about the multi-starrer, he further adds, “It is a completely different setup. We don’t know each other’s energies yet. It’s always fun when you collaborate with people and discover each other’s energy and play with it. I am very excited to get on with the table read and workshops and all of that which will be a fresh thing for all of us.”

Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal have been friends for a while. Their camaraderie was also seen during Filmfare Awards 2020 recently held in Guwahati. Speaking of working with someone like Ranveer who brings volcanic energy, Vicky says, “I love him. I absolutely love him. There were times when we sitting on each other’s laps only. It’s going to be a bit difficult to play warring brothers but I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Takht is set in the Mughal era and will showcase the story of two warring brothers Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh. It will be based on the war between Shah Jahan’s son Aurangzeb reportedly played by Vicky Kaushal and elder brother Dara Shikoh reportedly played by Ranveer Singh. Kareena Kapoor Khan will reportedly essay the role of Aurangzeb’s sister and the first lady of the Mughal Empire, Jahanara Begum. Anil Kapoor will be reportedly starring as Shah Jahan.

Takht will go on floor in March 2020 and is set for December 2021 release.

