Rishi Kapoor quotes the iconic dialogue from Damini as Delhi High Court puts a hold on Nirbhaya accused’s death penalty

Rishi Kapoor is one of the few actors of the industry who has never minced his words or sugar-coated them for anybody. This is the third time that the Delhi High Court has put a hold on Nirbhaya accused’s death penalty. The four accused were initially supposed to receive the death penalty on January 22, then February 1 and then were moved to March 3. However, last evening, the court announced that one of the mercy petitions of the accused was still pending in court, which is why the hanging has been delayed until further notice.

It has been 7 years since the heinous crime took place in Delhi that shook the entire country to its core. The courts have made the Indians wait long enough, not to mention Nirbhaya’s parents who have been awaiting justice for 7 long years now. Rishi Kapoor took to his Twitter to express his disappointment regarding the delay and it read, “Nirbhaya case. Tareekh pe tareekh,tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh- “Damini”. Ridiculous!”

On the professional front, Rishi Kapoor will next be seen with Deepika Padukone in the remake of The Intern that originally starred Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro.

