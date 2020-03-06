Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket to roll on March 26

Taapsee Pannu is ready for yet another sports film. The actress, who was a sportsperson in both Soorma and Saand Ki Aankh, will play the role of an athlete in Rashmi Rocket. The film is set to roll on March 26 in Mumbai.
The actress, who is currently shooting for Vinil Mathhew's Haseen Dilruba in Haridwar, has already been prepping for the role for past two months. The actress has been training at a school gym and locals have named it after her.
Director Akarsh Khurana revealed the actress has been training to better her stamina. The first schedule will begin in April in Kutch with a song set in Rann of Kutch. After this schedule, they'll head to Delhi and Dehradun in May and Mussoorie in June. She has been taking diction lessons to learn colloquial terms and phrases in Kutch.
Rashmi Rocket which is based on an original story by Nanda Periyasamy will be directed by Akarsh Khurana and stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead. It will hit theatres early next year. The screenplay for this film will be written by Aniruddha Guha.
