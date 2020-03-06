BTS singer V to croon OST for Park Seo Joon’s show, Itaewon Class

BTS singer V, real name Kim Taehyung, will be crooning Original Sound Track for best friend Park Seo Joon's Korean drama, Itaewon Class. The drama was been raking high viewership since this was his first show since 2018 drama, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim. This will mark the first solo song for V for a show.
Meanwhile, BTS members have been promoting their album 'Map Of The Soul: 7' which has been No. 1 in many countries.
