Shahid Kapoor congratulates father Pankaj Kapur as he receives his doctorate

pankajShahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor took to their Instagram handle to congratulate Pankaj Kapur, who earned an honorary doctorate degree. Sharing a picture of the veteran actor dressed in black and gold robes, Shahid wrote, “Congratulations dad. Dr. Pankaj Kapur." Mira Kapoor also posted the same picture and caption.
Meanwhile, Pankaj Kapur is known for his performances in films like Jaane Bhi do Yaaro, Chameli Ki Shaadi, Main Premi Ki Diwani Hoon, Finding Fanny, Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola among several others. Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur who have shared screen with each other in Mausam and Shaandaar will next be seen together in Jersey.
