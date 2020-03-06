Deepika Padukone enchants on the latest cover of Elle as she recreates the ocean

The global icon Deepika Padukone has always given the most promising performances on-screen and has never failed to wow the audiences with the perfect characters. Deepika Padukone acing the game yet again shines on the cover of a leading magazine and gives us the much needed breezy vibes. The actress had first released the motion poster and just a couple of hours later shared the final look on her social media.

In the photoshoot, Deepika Padukone is seen recreating the colours of the sea dramatically and we just can’t take our eyes off her. In the first look, she is seen wearing an orange coloured Louis Vuitton outfit for the cover and in the second look, she is seen wearing a dramatically textured and pleated dress that no one else could’ve carried better than her! Take a look at the pictures that she posted on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Mar 5, 2020 at 10:21pm PST

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Mar 6, 2020 at 12:31am PST

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Mar 6, 2020 at 2:35am PST

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Mar 6, 2020 at 2:35am PST

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in ’83 where she will play the role of Romi Dev while Ranveer Singh portrays the role of Kapil Dev.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone’s reaction to Ranveer Singh reaching late at the Sooryavanshi trailer launch is too precious for words!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results