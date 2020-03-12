Shashank Khaitan finds new hero in Kartik Aaryan after Mr. Lele with Varun Dhawan is put on hold

A week ago, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan announced that Mr. Lele starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar was put on hold due to scheduling conflicts. While there's no set date as to when the project will go on the floor or not, Shashank Khaitan is ready for his next film starring Kartik Aaryan.

Shashank Khaitan has put together a love story that he reportedly narrated to Kartik Aaryan. On Sunday, March 8, they met up with Karan Johar to discuss the film. Kartik, who is already starring in Dharma Productions' Dostana 2, has reportedly given his nod to the film. The makers plan to shoot later this year. Meanwhile, Shashank is tweaking the script and finalizing the leading lady too.

Two projects of Shashank Khaitan – Mr. Lele and Rannbhoomi featuring Varun Dhawan – have been put on hold at Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has two releases this year – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2.

