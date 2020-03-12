Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Are The Most Famous Coronavirus Victims – And They Are Calm

Somehow it’s comforting to hear that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus. They are being totally open about the situation and plan to reveal everything as it happens. Tom described his and Rita’s symptoms so far, and they weren’t alarming. They are in Australia where he was preparing to play Colonel Tom Parker in a movie about Elvis Presley. Tom says he expects to be tested and isolated for as long as necessary and is “taking it one day at a time.” We look forward to his diary of events…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results