Casey Affleck Tries To Be A Decent Father

There’s something fascinating about celebrities shopping in supermarkets – in fact, one of the fun advantages of living in LA is the possibility of running into a movie star while grocery shopping. Luke Perry once absentmindedly tossed his apples in my shopping cart at Ralph’s. Casey Affleck keeps his two sons far from Hollywood events but he does shop with them. It’s amazing that a photographer noticed Casey and his long-haired son Indiana, 16, because his beard makes him look like every other guy. (The Oscar winner has been somewhat undercover since he was accused of sexual harassment) The Afflecks were shopping at Gelson’s – the same store Brad Pitt and Dita Von Teese frequent.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

