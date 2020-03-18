BMC seals Bandra gym after Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s visit

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who was in Chandigarh shooting for Jersey, returned to Mumbai after the film’s shoot came to a halt due to Coronavirus pandemic. The actor tweeted, "At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe.❤️."

On Sunday, March 15, he visited a gym in Bandra, Mumbai along with his wife Mira despite the temporary ban on all the gyms in the state. As per reports, they arrived at AntiGravity gym which was exclusively opened for the two of them in the evening, while it remained shut the entire day. The actor arrived at 5:30 pm and the couple did a two-hour workout session. The actor was reportedly seen working out at the VIP section whereas Mira did her workout session in the general area. Amid the session, she would walk to his section to talk to him. The two of them left from different exit after they noticed paparazzi.

Now, it has been learnt that BMC has sealed the said gym along with every other gym in the nearby area. Vinayak Vispute, the assistant municipal commissioner of the H-West ward, said that it was wrong on the part of the owner of the gym to keep it open even for one patron. He said that if the gymnasiums won’t follow the protocols directed by the state, their licenses will be revoked. He further revealed that Shahid Kapoor and the gym owner have been sent written note reprimanding them of putting public safety at risk.

The club owner Yudhishthir Jaising earlier said the actor wasn't at the gym to workout. He said that the actor was in Chandigarh for his Jersey shoot and wanted equipment after he sustained an injury a couple of months ago. He said that he was showing the actor how to use the equipment. The owner further said that they are friends and often train at each other's houses.

Jaising further said that the gym has been shut completely since Friday and that no members visited the gym after they were notified about the orders issued by the government. He insisted that Shahid, Mira and he were just hanging out…as friends.

