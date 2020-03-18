Coronavirus outbreak: Ooty schedule of Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 called off

Thanks to the Coronavirus scare, Bollywood has almost come to a stand-still. Makers of several films earlier stalled ongoing shoots in order to avoid large gatherings of people. The latest one to join the row is Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2.
A two-day Ooty schedule of the film was scheduled but has now been called off, as a preventive measure. Speaking to a leading daily, Pooja Bhatt confirmed the development. She said the shoot was comprising of a big unit and they (the producers) did not want to take any risk and make the situation vulnerable for anyone. The schedule is now postponed and a new date is yet to be decided.
The film, so far, is supposed to come out on 10th July 2020. However, with a change in their shooting schedule and so many other films also shifting their release dates, there are chances of the film facing a delay.
