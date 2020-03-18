JD Majethia says that the television industry will face a loss of close to Rs. 100 crores but they have to keep safety over business

As soon the first death from Coronavirus was announced, the FilmCity was asked to shut down two days prior to their notice. Most of the television shows are shot there on a daily basis and the television industry has clearly come to a halt with this sudden decision. While some producers who already have a bank of episodes will play new content, the others that don’t will have to rerun a few episodes.
Keeping everyone’s safety in mind, the shoots were stopped yesterday itself.
