Did Vijay Deverakonda just hint at temporarily quitting social media?

Actor Vijay Deverakonda achieved big-time fame with his 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy which was later remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh and as Adithya Varma in Tamil. The film proved to be a box office hit in all languages. Slowly Vijay Deverakonda achieved fame across India and has now signed his first pan India film titled Fighter in which he is paired opposite Ananya Panday.

Apart from his acting skills, the actor is also known for his fashion sense and also owns a clothing brand called Rowdy. In his latest Instagram post, he shared a stunning picture from his latest photoshoot. However, what got our attention was the caption on the post. “Until next year. Maybe..” he captioned the post.

Going by the caption, it seems that the actor is taking some time off from social media. However, he has not made it clear and seems like only time will tell us.

Meanwhile, a day ago, Vijay shared another picture from his photoshoot where he is seen posing in a bathtub wearing a red suit. He captioned the image, “thirsty” and had his fans all drooling over the picture.

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in the film World Famous Lover which opened to mixed reactions at the box office. The actor until recently was filming for Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter.

