Shilpa Shetty makes the most of self-quarantining, makes a TikTok video with Raj Kundra on social distancing

Shilpa Shetty has been taking self-quarantining very seriously among the other celebrities and has been encouraging people to do the same. She has been quite a hit on TikTok and makes sure to post a few videos frequently. With the Coronavirus scare, the country and its celebrities have been trying very hard to convince people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel.
Take a look at it.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Mar 19, 2020 at 10:33pm PDT
Also Read: Coronavirus outbreak: Shilpa Shetty answers the million dollar question on how to keep your child occupied under quarantine
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply