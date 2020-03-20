Shilpa Shetty makes the most of self-quarantining, makes a TikTok video with Raj Kundra on social distancing

Shilpa Shetty has been taking self-quarantining very seriously among the other celebrities and has been encouraging people to do the same. She has been quite a hit on TikTok and makes sure to post a few videos frequently. With the Coronavirus scare, the country and its celebrities have been trying very hard to convince people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel.

She took to her Instagram to post a video where she’s grooving to an old classic song while she washes hands and encourages the others to do the same. She posted it with the caption, “Love in the times of Corona… What cannot be cured has to be endured.. Rona nahi, haath dhona. Swasth Raho, Mast Raho! . Accepting the safe hands challenge @shamitashetty_official and @kiren.rijiju ???????? Nominating all my instafam to take up this challenge in your own way and post on any platform to show solidarity and press the word and NOT the VIRUS #fitindiamovement . Go India ???????? .”

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Mar 19, 2020 at 10:33pm PDT

Also Read: Coronavirus outbreak: Shilpa Shetty answers the million dollar question on how to keep your child occupied under quarantine

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results