Hina Khan gives tutorial on how to wash hands to prevent Coronavirus

Hina Khan is a globally known public figure and has been making various tutorials to help prevent the virus from spreading further. She has been posting these tutorials on her Instagram, just yesterday, she posted a demo video of how to properly wear a mask and today, she has shared a similar video where she demonstrates the importance of using soap while washing one’s hands to kill the Covid-19 virus completely. Just like the previous one, this video also had a disclaimer that she had referred to expert videos before making one herself.

She posted the video with the caption, “#CleanYourHands #SafeHands #CoronaFreeWorld All the appreciation in the world for the Health Care Professionals. And obviously I am not an expert of any kind, hence I did my research and jotted down instructions by experts. This is an attempt from my side to reach to people who would watch their favourites and dedicate a few minutes to listen to them and if I can reach out to just a percentage of people out there .. I hope it will make a difference for good.”

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Mar 19, 2020 at 8:26am PDT

Truly a great way to help people understand the importance of washing their hands with soap.

