Hina Khan gives tutorial on how to wash hands to prevent Coronavirus

Hina Khan is a globally known public figure and has been making various tutorials to help prevent the virus from spreading further. She has been posting these tutorials on her Instagram, just yesterday, she posted a demo video of how to properly wear a mask and today, she has shared a similar video where she demonstrates the importance of using soap while washing one’s hands to kill the Covid-19 virus completely. Just like the previous one, this video also had a disclaimer that she had referred to expert videos before making one herself.
Truly a great way to help people understand the importance of washing their hands with soap.
