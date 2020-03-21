Singer V vibing to Justin Bieber’s ‘Intentions’ while signing BTS albums is a mood!

South Korean group BTS is prepping for their upcoming World Tour after wrapping up the promotions of their album 'Map Of The Soul: 7'. The septet is continuing their interactions with the fans (BTS Army) on their app, Weverse, and even sharing what they are doing during this time of self-quarantine!
BTS vocalist V, real name Kim Taehyung, has shared a new video on their official Twitter handle while jamming to Justin Bieber's track 'Intentions' from his latest studio album, 'Changes'. V is seen signing their latest albums while vibing to the music. He wrote, "I am liking this song." Dressed in a black Celine T-shirt with a facemask on, the singer seems to be having a great time while signing the albums! Interestingly, it is also one month since the highly anticipated album released.
난 이노래가 좋더라 pic.twitter.com/AOy4ZWzSeF
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) March 21, 2020
Meanwhile, BTS dropped their album 'Map Of The Soul: 7' on February 21, 2020.
