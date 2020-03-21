Twinkle Khanna has ‘given up’ as daughter Nitara continues her antics, watch video

Much like others, Akshay Kumar and family are also self-quarantined. With a mischievous daughter with no school, it is assumable that Twinkle's days aren't as dull as she thought. She just shared with us a hilarious video, and she sounds no different than just another exhausted mother.

The video has Nitara banging the ceiling with a cane, hoping to bring down a slipper that has somehow gone up the lighting duct. “Don’t know how other mothers are coping but I have given up! Mine’accidentally’tossed her slipper into the lighting duct.You don’t need to worry about a wolf wanting to huff and puff and blow your house down when you have a little piglet of your own doing her bit,” she wrote.

Don’t know how other mothers are coping but I have given up!Mine’accidentally’tossed her slipper into the lighting https://t.co/jFHWsy68Yv don’t need to worry about a wolf wanting to huff and puff and blow your house down when you have a little piglet of your own doing her bit:) pic.twitter.com/JvaKnqtyyB

— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 21, 2020

Just a suggestion…father Akshay Kumar might come very handy here!

Like all of us, Twinkle was also planning to devote this time to something useful, writing in her case. However, the plan is probably not working out. She shared a photo of Akshay and Nitara sitting in the garden and chatting away. "Thought I would work on my book while he keeps her busy but the people that live inside my head don’t talk to me when the people I live with are chattering away as well," she wrote.

