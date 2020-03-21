Hrithik Roshan cherishes his ensemble films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, War and Dhoom 2

The majority of movies aim to impress audiences with just one or two actors leading the story. But every once in a while, a must-see movie comes out that’s stacked with a team of Bollywood's heavy-hitters. A movie with an ensemble cast usually explodes at the box office. Recently, on being asked which movie Hrithik Roshan would love to do all over again from his phenomenal career spread amongst varied genres, he replied saying that if the opportunity arises he would do Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, War and Dhoom 2.

Over his 2 decades-long career, he has been a part of romantic, action, thriller, biopic, commercial and critically acclaimed movies, experimented a lot in his career and successfully so. Given a chance to revisit his past movies, Hrithik feels that he can do movies that involved an ensemble cast all over again. Throwing some light on why he would pick these particular movies, Hrithik shares, "I think all the films that I have done which were either 2 hero films or ensemble films are experiences which I cherish the most – Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, even War with Tiger, Dhoom 2. So all the films, where there’s been an ensemble and a lot of actors came together as friends to make a film will be the films I would do all over again."

Hrithik Roshan starred in two successful films of 2019 – Super 30 and War. While War became the highest opener of 2019, his remarkable portrayal of Anand Kumar in Super 30 earned him a Best Actor award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival.

