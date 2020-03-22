Priyanka Chopra takes a nap on Nick Jonas’ lap on day 11 of self-quarantine amid Coronavirus outbreak

Since film productions have been halted till March 31in India and many countries are following the protocol of not shooting during this time, celebrities are spending quality time with their families amid the coronavirus outbreak. Priyanka Chopra, who was recently in India with Nick Jonas to celebrate Holi, has been spending time with him at their Los Angeles home!

Sharing a picture on day 11 of self-quarantine, Priyanka Chopra simply posted two black hearts. She is seen taking a nap on Nick's lap while her pet dog is lying close by.

On day 10, the couple shared a video and hoped that everyone is staying safe in this difficult time. Sharing the video, Nick wrote, “Love you all. @priyankachopra.” In the video, Nick says that it was unsure times for all. He said: Hi everyone, I know it’s an unsure time for all of us. Hope you’re doing okay. Sending you positive vibes.”

Priyanka said, “Let’s just take care of each other. I hope every is safe out there. Lots of love.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has a packed work year with Amazon’s web series Citadel by Russo Brothers and starring Richard Madden, Netflix movies – We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger, a movie with Mindy Kaling, Matrix 4 and Ma Anand Sheela biopic.

