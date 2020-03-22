Archana Puran Singh reveals The Kapil Sharma Show shooting has been halted amid Coronavirus pandemic

The celebrities are spending quality time with their families ever since the productions on films and Television were halted which will go on till March 31, 2020. Amid Coronavirus outbreak, the film and TV fraternity are spreading awareness about the virus and urging everyone to stay safe and healthy! Archana Puran Singh, who is a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, recently revealed the shoot has been suspended due to the Covid-19. Since some episodes were filmed ahead of time, they were being aired on TV while re-runs of many shows have begun.

Archana shared a rather somber video talking about the show and urging everyone to stay safe. She said, “Hi Namashkar everyone. Usually, my videos are full of fun, laughter and a lot of masti, humour. At times, they are (recorded) when I am on my way to the shoot. Never thought I would have to make a video like this, but I am telling everybody and appealing to everyone, ‘please stay at home’.”

“Whatever photographs and posts about our shoot that you are seeing were taken earlier. Whatever I am posting is a throwback. It’s not from the current situation. The current situation is that we are all staying self-quarantined," she further said.

She said, “Don’t wait for the government instructions. Use your common sense..Think what’s best for them (family members).”

She captioned the video, "stay at home… stay safe. This Sunday, as we all adhere to the curfew, and then at 5 pm gather at our windows to express solidarity and gratitude for all those who are working in essential services, let us understand that this symbolic gesture is just the beginning of actual steps we should ALL be taking towards doing whatever we can to thank and reward them for their selfless service.”

The recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featured Hema Malini and Esha Deol.

