“It is a very serious matter” – Salman Khan urges fans to take the threat of Coronavirus seriously, watch video

Superstar Salman Khan has taken to social media to urge fans to take the threat of Coronavirus seriously and observe social distancing as per the government's call on Sunday. In a video posted on Instagram, the 54-year-old actor appealed to take safety measures in this difficult time!

"I want to appeal to everyone that the government is asking something, so please take it seriously and don't spread rumours. It is a problem with everyone for a long time that they believe it will not happen to them. Anyone can get infected with the coronavirus, be it in bus, train or in market place. So why do you want to take that risk," Salman said.

"This is not a public holiday, it is a very serious matter. Stop doing all this and start wearing masks to protect yourself. Wash your hands regularly, keep yourself clean and maintain a distance from others. What is the problem in doing all this? If it saves countless lives, including your own, then why are you not doing it. Please do this as it is a matter of life and death. This is my request to all of you," he further said.

Two days ago, a bunch of actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Ayushmann Khurrana featured in a video to spread awareness about the virus.

