Kareena Kapoor Khan shares photos of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur gardening during Janata curfew

Bollywood's power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are spending time with their little one Taimur Ali Khan while following the order of Janata curfew imposed on Sunday. The couple, like every citizen, is staying indoors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Keeping their little one entertained, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared few photographs on her recently launched Instagram account as Saif and Taimur were seen planting saplings in their balcony. The father-son duo is dressed in white kurta and pyjama. "My boys doing their bit! Together, let's make the world a better place for us all.

Play your part… #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew," she wrote!

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium!

