Bella Hadid shares topless selfie, encourages fans to stay indoors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

As Coronavirus continues to claim the lives of many, several celebrities have been tested positive of Covid-19. Celebrities around the world are taking to social media while urging their fans to stay indoors and stay healthy amid the global pandemic. Supermodel Bella Hadid went topless on her Instagram and encouraged her fans to stay home.

"Me and my burrito telling you to stay inside! not only for the sake of just yourself but also for literally the entire world and all of the people that you love ..❤," Bella wrote on Instagram.

She added, "Its crazy because all we have to do is work together to slow down this virus and people are still having trouble understanding that.. don’t be selfish! meditate ! hang out with your dog/cat/fish! they are probably super excited to have your attention for 24 hours out of the day..!! learn how to knit ! tie die some socks !"

"To the people who are still working and the ones who can’t … I love you and i am thinking about you !..❤" Bella concluded.

