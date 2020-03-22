Janta Curfew: Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone show gratitude towards essential service providers

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the citizens on Thursday, March 19, as Coronavirus cases in India increased. Modi announced that there will be a curfew on Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm to take tough measures against what he called a growing crisis. He even appealed to everyone to clap at 5 pm to show their gratitude towards medical practitioners and helpers who have been working tirelessly to fight coronavirus.

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Vicky Kaushal, Karisma Kapoor are some of the stars who took to their social media to clap and thanked those who are working towards helping everyone during this difficult time.

View this post on Instagram

That’s our family celebrating the unity of spirit and resilience…today we also show tremendous gratitude to all members of the medical fraternity who have tirelessly and relentlessly worked towards healing the infected and protecting thousands of people from this dreaded virus ….#indiafightscorona

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Mar 22, 2020 at 4:43am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Thank you to our Heroes ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? @deepikapadukone

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Mar 22, 2020 at 4:55am PDT

View this post on Instagram

5 mins at 5 pm : With my neighbours taking a moment to appreciate those who do not have this luxury of staying at home and working tirelessly to keep us safe. Thank you to all the essential service providers for your selfless work ???????????? #JanataCurfew #BreakCorona @hrithikroshan #SajidNadiadwala

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Mar 22, 2020 at 4:54am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Its 5pm and here we are … Saluting our real heroes…. I hear chants, church bells, cheer, applause n songs of patriotism…. I’m sure the spirit all over the nation is amazing right now… Saluting our doctors , nurses,sanitation workers,health care workers , grocery suppliers and all those who are putting themselves forward to make sure we are safe , healthy and at home ????… the curfew may be over in a few hours but we are all in this together … pls continue to practice #socialdistancing #washyourhands n #stayhomeandstaysafe

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on Mar 22, 2020 at 4:56am PDT

View this post on Instagram

A big salute and a big thank you to our heroes ,our doctors, the medical staff and any front line workers that are working tirelessly at battling this pandemic.To support them it’s our duty to stay indoors, be self quarantined, cause that’s the only way we can stop the virus from spreading. So stay indoors, wash your hands and be positive 🙂 #indiafightscorona #jantacurfew #spirit #coronastopkarona

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on Mar 22, 2020 at 4:58am PDT

View this post on Instagram

#JANTACURFEW we will have to do this for longer. Everyone who is my age please keep your parents safe. I applaud the heroes fighting this virus

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Mar 22, 2020 at 4:49am PDT

View this post on Instagram

✨????✨GOD BLESS ✨????✨

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Mar 22, 2020 at 5:12am PDT

View this post on Instagram

From us to all the real heroes- the medics, doctors, nurses, volunteers, police, the government and everyone who’s being responsible and staying back Home ensuring safety of themselves, their families and others… we are in it together- stronger and healthier! #gratitude #IndiaFightsCorona ????????⛑❤️????????????

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Mar 22, 2020 at 5:21am PDT

View this post on Instagram

This is something I have never experienced in my life! Thank you to our heroes! The doctors, nurses, policemen, officials, municipal departments, civil workers and cleaners who are working 24×7 out there! ????????

A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty) on Mar 22, 2020 at 5:25am PDT

View this post on Instagram

We clap together ! For our country , for humanity ???????????????? thankful to everyone who is helping get rid of the current global health crisis.. #jantabandh #jantacerfew #proudindian #unitedwestand???? #positiveenergy

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Mar 22, 2020 at 5:10am PDT

View this post on Instagram

#TaaliBajaoThaliBajao ???? It’s DIVINE. It’s MAGIC. With everyone coming together, the ENERGY is through the roof!! We all Salute the Selfless Heroes !! ???? Thank you @narendramodi sir for bringing the country together in this way!! #JantaCurfew #CoronaStopKaroNa ????????

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Mar 22, 2020 at 5:15am PDT

View this post on Instagram

#Kangana and family standing in solidarity with our nation and the ones serving on the frontlines of the Covid-19 outbreak. . . . . . #KanganaRanaut #covid_19 #JantaCurfew #janatacurfew #coronavirus

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on Mar 22, 2020 at 4:52am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Finally we are one!! What a happy moment to see everyone ring bells and clap for the people that are tirelessly working at the time of this crisis. I am also doing my bit. #StaySafeStayHome India. Jai hind???????? #clapforourcarers #5baje5minute #juntacurfew

A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda) on Mar 22, 2020 at 5:25am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Make Some Noise! @janhvikapoor #JanhviKapoor #CoronaWarriors #JantaCurfew #COVID_19 #Clap

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama) on Mar 22, 2020 at 5:37am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Historic .. we are ONE .. and we have WON !! “शंख बजे औ ताल बजे , औ बजी है गणपत आरती , अद्भुत दृश्य सुना विश्व नें हम उत्तम उज्ज्वल भारती “ ~ AB At 5pm on March 22nd the entire nation came out & applauded NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS ! PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN – JAI HIND ????????????????

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Mar 22, 2020 at 5:50am PDT

View this post on Instagram

This was a moment i know i’ll always remember!! ????????Felt so amazing to feel that we all are in this together! Claps, thaali-chammach, ghantis.. ????????????all to say a Big Big THANK YOU to our real heros who have been working day and night to keep us safe and to better the situation!! ???????????????? ???? @nupursanon @geeta_sanon @sanonrahul #stayhome #staysafe

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Mar 22, 2020 at 5:08am PDT

View this post on Instagram

#JantaCurfew #RanveerSingh #DeepikaPadukone #COVID_19 @yrfmusic @yrf

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama) on Mar 22, 2020 at 5:35am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Just to witness this sight , spirit and energy was so overwhelming. I never have before and probably never will see again in my life❤️????. It was soooo beautiful to watch everyone come together as one unified community to cheer and thank every single person who has been working relentlessly… putting their own lives at stake for us. Had a lump in my throat… ????‘surreal’ is the word that sums up how I feel right now!❤️???????????? Sometimes, you have to go through something bad to see the greater good. ???? . . . . . . #JantaCurfew #ProudIndian #StandTogetherButSeparately

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Mar 22, 2020 at 5:49am PDT

View this post on Instagram

We are nation wide High on FREQUENCY ! high frequency sound waves energy ( vibration ) is capable of killing all germs ! Yay ???? #indiafightscorona #jantacurfew #covid19

A post shared by WARINA HUSSAIN (@warinahussain) on Mar 22, 2020 at 5:23am PDT

View this post on Instagram

#5baje5min for all selfless souls out there helping the world live! ???????? #ThankYou

A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat) on Mar 22, 2020 at 6:19am PDT

View this post on Instagram

आज मेरे पास कोई शब्द नहीं है, आज कोई कविता उपलब्ध नहीं है।

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Mar 22, 2020 at 6:27am PDT

ALSO READ: "It is a very serious matter" – Salman Khan urges fans to take the threat of Coronavirus seriously, watch video

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results