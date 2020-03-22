Katrina Kaif indulges in video call session with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor amid self-quarantine

Film and TV productions have been halted till March 31 amid the Coronavirus outbreak! Celebrities are staying indoors and encouraging their fans to do the same. Katrina Kaif has been sharing several home work out videos for those who can't go to the gym. Amid the self-quarantine, the actress indulged in a video call session with her close friends Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor.

Katrina shared a screenshot from her video call session with Varun and Arjun on Sunday."Reunited …. our newly reformed “ club “ with a very appropriate name “ #isolated r us “ @varundvn @arjunkapoor #togetherforever. #stayhome #selfquarantine #jantacurfew," she wrote on Instagram.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next starring in Sooryavanshi which has been delayed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Starring alongside Akshay Kumar, the film is directed by Rohit Shetty.

Arjun Kapoor, meanwhile, has two projects coming up. One is Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra which has also been delayed due to Covid-19. Another one is an untitled film with Rakul Preet Singh.

Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, is set for Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan and David Dhawan.

