Love In The Time Of Plague

Ben Affleck, 37, and Knives Out star Ana de Armas, 31, play a couple in the movie Deep Water, which they finished filming in early February, and they’ve been a couple in real life ever since. Ana brought Ben to her hometown in Cuba and took him to all her favorite places. Nobody on the movie set was surprised – they observed that Ben and Ana clicked right away. They are now socially isolating together in Los Angeles and from the looks of it, Ben has never been happier. (Above, Ana, Ben, and her little Elvis)

