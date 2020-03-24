For Anil Kapoor there is no escaping from workout even under quarantine. Here’s why

Even at 63, actor Anil Kapoor is appreciated for his young looks and his fitness and energy. The actor often shares videos of himself engaging in physical activity to stay fit.

While the actor is staying indoors, that does not make up for an excuse to not work out. Several celebrities have been posting home workout video to encourage fans to stay fit. However, Anil Kapoor has a better reason to not stop working out. On Tuesday, Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to share of him sweating it on a cardio machine. Along with the video, he wrote, "Let’s keep moving ( indoors )!

There’s no escaping my workout when my trainer Marc is staying with me! #QuarantineandWorkout #StayHomeStayFit"

Let’s keep moving ( indoors )!

There’s no escaping my workout when my trainer Marc is staying with me! #QuarantineandWorkout #StayHomeStayFit pic.twitter.com/WWlkc7YY8u

— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 24, 2020

Last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang, Kapoor will start shooting for Karan Johar's Takht once conditions get back to normal.

