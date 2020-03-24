Shehnaaz Gill asks fans to help her with a caption and they give hilarious Sidharth Shukla related responses

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s pair is one of the most rooted ones ever since their chemistry sparked on Bigg Boss 13. While Shehnaaz has confessed her love for Sidharth while being on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, and he confirmed that they are just good friends. We’re not sure what the current equation between them is like, but the fans have not stopped pairing these two.
