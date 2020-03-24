Broadway’s Moulin Rouge star Aaron Tveit tests positive for Coronavirus, says he is facing loss of taste and smell

Broadway actor Aaron Tveit, star of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, has tested positive for Coronavirus. The actor, on Monday, announced he has been in quarantine since March 12 when Broadway shows shutdown!

Taking to his Instagram, he shared a photo of his dog with a caption that read, "Hey everyone. I just wanted to update you all that I’ve found out that I’ve tested positive for Covid-19. I’ve been in quarantine since Broadway shows shut down on Thursday, March 12th, and I’m feeling much better."

"I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild – cold like with no fever – as so many are experiencing much more serious symptoms because this is a very dangerous virus. One thing I have been experiencing is the loss of taste and smell, which I think is a big sign for people who are otherwise asymptotic. I was tested last Monday, and just found out the results, however, I have been taking this situation extremely seriously, even before I was tested," he further revealed his symptoms.

"I want everyone to realize that this can affect anyone. And even if you aren’t feeling sick or showing drastic symptoms – please take heed, stay safe, stay healthy and I hope to see everyone at the theater again soon.And I wanted to post this with a picture of Miles because, they’re loving all this extra time at home with their Humans!," he concluded.

On the work front, Aaron Tveit has been part of Les Miserables, was the lead actor on crime drama Graceland, has starred in many musicals including a TV version of Grease Live, Catch Me If You Can, and the role of Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

View this post on Instagram

Hey everyone. I just wanted to update you all that I’ve found out that I’ve tested positive for Covid-19. I’ve been in quarantine since Broadway shows shut down on Thursday, March 12th, and I’m feeling much better. I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild – cold like with no fever – as so many are experiencing much more serious symptoms, because this is a very dangerous virus. One thing I have been experiencing is the loss of taste and smell, which I think is a big sign for people who are otherwise asymptotic. I was tested last Monday, and just found out the results, however, I have been taking this situation extremely seriously, even before I was tested. I want everyone to realize that this can affect anyone. And even if you aren’t feeling sick or showing drastic symptoms – please take heed, stay safe, stay healthy and I hope to see everyone at the theater again soon. And I wanted to post this with a picture of Miles because, they’re loving all this extra time at home with their Humans!

A post shared by A A R O N T V E I T (@aarontveit) on Mar 23, 2020 at 7:46am PDT

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results