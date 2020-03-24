Kanika Kapoor’s missing friend found; tests negative for COVID-19

Kanika Kapoor has been in the news ever since she shared on her social media handle that she had been tested positive for coronavirus. The Bollywood singer returned to India on March 9 from London. She landed in Mumbai and left for Lucknow from there. In Lucknow, the singer allegedly attended three parties before testing positive.

Kanika Kapoor came in contact with several people during her stay at the Taj Hotel in the city and also at the parties she attended. Several politicians including Vasundhara Raje and Dushyant Singh had to put themselves into self-quarantine after getting in contact with her. The singer also came in contact with another Mumbai-based entrepreneur friend who partied with her but has been missing from the past few days.

However, according to recent reports, her friend Ojas Desai has already tested negative for coronavirus and is under self-quarantine in Mumbai. According to reports, he was present with Kanika Kapoor at a social gathering in a city hotel and the Lucknow police had been searching for him.

On Monday, Kanika tested positive in the second screening of COVID-19. She is currently being treated at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow and has been kept in isolation in a private room with facilities like a toilet, patient-bed, a television, and a Gluten-free diet.

As per the Chief Medical Officer of Lucknow, they have been trying to locate Desai but neither do they know his current whereabouts nor do they have his exact address. The Director of the Lucknow hospital, Professor RK Dhiman, had released a statement after the 'Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan' singer had complained of bad treatment, and said she felt ‘miserable’ there. The statement read, "Kanika Kapoor has been provided with the best that is possible in a hospital. She must cooperate as a patient and not throw tantrums of a star in Lucknow."

